2022 BC High School Provincial Football Championships – Bateman Wins the AA Title, Grizzlies Lose the AAA Crown in a Heartbreaker (VIDEOS)

Fraser Valley – After an all day football luv-a-fair in BC Place, someone has to win and sadly someone has to lose.

Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman ended their unbeaten AA Senior Varsity season with a convincing 45-14 win over John Barsby. This is the first banner for the Timberwolves.

Black Press/Abbostfrd News reported:

Bateman head coach David Mills, who was behind the bench for championship losses in 2018 and 2021 was at a loss for words following the win.

“This is unbelievable,” he said, soaking in the moment with a massive grin. “I knew we had a good team and I saw it as possible last year after the overtime loss. There wasn’t a day where somebody didn’t write 40-38 on our whiteboard.”

Hear from @BatemanFootball coach David Mills after his team won the 2022 BCSS 'AA' championship! pic.twitter.com/oR46H6cxMw — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 4, 2022

The AAA dream of a repeat for the GW Graham Grizzlies Senior Varsity did not go as planned.

A failed two point convert, late in the game, proved the difference. Vancouver College beat the Grizz 13-12. In the games leading up to the championship match, the Grizzlies had little trouble scoring points. That was not to be the case.

From Black Press/Chilliwack Progress: Head Coach Luke Acheson praised Vancouver College as a very good team and ““I’m a little dejected with lots of mixed feelings, but I’m super proud of the team for battling their hearts out”

Mama Grizzly Meil Bernstien , who has sons playing in both senior and junior varsity ball:

After an amazing season, and a valiant effort in last night’s big game, our boys lost by 1 point to end up second place in BC AAA Football for 2022.

I am proud of this team, the players, staff, families and fans. These boys show grit, determination, athleticism, support for each other, love for their sport, sacrifice and so much more. Although my heart breaks for the loss, I know that these are life lessons. Sometimes luck is not on our side. everyone at the top of their game wins some and learns some…

I’m hoping with the light of a new day these young men can be so very proud of their amazing season. There are lessons in loss, so important that will carry them far in their lives.

Congratulations to VC for their victory. Their performance was fantastic.

So much love for GW Grizzlies from this mama bear I am so proud of you all.

Photo Courtesy Jillian Fraser:

Jillian Fraser/BC Place/AAA Dec 3 2022 Championship

Less than a minute to go, leading by one, @vcfootball came up with this stop on a @GrahamGrizzlies two-point attempt to clinch the 2022 BCSS 'AAA' Championship! pic.twitter.com/nMrXRPlG11 — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 4, 2022

Hear from @vcfootball HC @Bryanchiu68 after his Irish topped GW Graham to claim the BCSS banner! pic.twitter.com/bwTaSxPUtf — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 4, 2022

