UFV Sports Friday – Tough Night for Hoops vs TWU and Volleyball (Alberta)

Fraser Valley/Edmonton (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Basketball: Cascades fall to Spartans after fourth quarter surge



Langley, BC – Maddy Gobeil and Natalie Rathler had 16 points apiece for the UFV Cascades, but it was not enough to pick up a victory, as the Trinity Western Spartans came out on top 68-55.



The result moves both teams to 7-2 records on the year.



UFV’s Natalie Rathler led all scorers with 14 points in the first half, but TWU managed to hold a 33-29 lead at the break after getting scoring contributions from seven different players.



After a fairly even third quarter, the Cascades found themselves trailing 51-48 heading into the final frame. However, the Spartans went on to outscore UFV 17-7 in the fourth to seal their victory.



“I think we focused too much on what they were going to bring to the table tonight, and we didn’t focus enough on ourselves and playing our brand of basketball,” noted UFV head coach Al Tuchscherer after the game.



“You have to give them credit, they took advantage and played a great game, but we need to be better. We just need to stay together and rebound here tomorrow.”



Rathler and Gobeil led the charge for the Cascades with 16 points each, while Deanna Tuchscherer added 11 of her own.



Jolene Vlieg scored a team-high 17 points for the Spartans that included going eight of nine from the free throw line. Nicole Fransson had 10 points and 15 regounds for TWU, and Ryann Lee added 10 points in the win.



The two teams renew hostilities on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and the game can also be seen live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Basketball: Cascades fall to hot shooting Spartans



Langley, BC – Dario Lopez led the UFV Cascades with 28 points and seven rebounds, but it was the Trinity Western Spartans who claimed the victory 99-84 on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.

Lopez led all shooters with 18 points in the first half, as UFV led 44-42 heading into the break. Trinity Western finished the third quarter on a 16-8 run to lead 70-61. The hot play from the hosts continued in the fourth as the Spartans scored the first seven points of the quarter to extend their lead to 16. UFV cut the advantage to as few as eight, but TWU pulled away once again in the late stages to end it 99-84.

“The third and fourth quarters they got away from us defensively,” noted UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson. “Our hands were down, and they got going from three in the second half.”

The Spartans shot 16 of 44 from beyond the arc in the game and outscored the Cascades 57-40 in the second half to improve their record to 5-4 on the year. Meanwhile, UFV drops to 3-4 this season.

Mason Bourcier led the Spartans with 24 points including six threes, while Tre Fillmore and David Mutabazi each scored 18.

Lopez had seven rebouds to go with his 28 points in the game, while Courtenay Anderson put up 20 points of his own for UFV.

“We have to be better tomorrow. We can commend some of our guys for playing hard, playing some tough minutes, but we have to better.”

The two teams clash once again on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and the game is also available to be watched live on Canada West TV.

Women’s Volleyball: Cascades close out five setter over Pandas

Edmonton, AB – Mo Likness and Cailin Bitter each knocked down four aces as the UFV Cascades took down the Alberta Pandas in five sets on Friday night.



The Cascades prevailed by set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, and 16-14 to improve their record to 6-5 on the year, while the Pandas fall to 5-6 this season.



After the Pandas took the opening set, UFV built a 24-21 lead in the second on the back of three Likness aces. Alberta closed the gap to 24-23, but on their third set point Gabrielle Attieh knocked down a kill to take it.



The Cascades took the third set handily after gaining a 19-13 lead and closing it out 25-17.



The Pandas returned the favour in the fourth after they took a 21-14 lead to finish it 25-16.



The teams traded blows throughout the final set, but with the score level at 14 the Cascades managed a kill from Lauren Attieh and then a block by Gabrielle Attieh and Likness to seal the match.



“I think we faced an opponent that knows us quite well,” noted UFV head coach Janelle Rozema, who previously spent seven years as an assistant coach with the Pandas. “They are known for their opponent prep, so we tried to do a few new things tonight.”



Bitter led the Cascades offence on the day providing 46 set assists in addition to her four aces. Gabrielle Attieh knocked down a team-high 21 kills, while Lauren Attieh added 17 of her own.



Lauren Tremblay paced the Pandas with 20 kills on the night, while Laila Johnston had 17, and Justine Kolody provided 54 assists.



“We had a plan for what new things we wanted to show each day, so we have to be brave and mix in some more new things with the things that have worked for us tomorrow.”



The two teams face off once again tomorrow, as UFV finishes off their fall semester of games. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (PT) and can be watched live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades fall in three sets to top-ranked Golden Bears

Edmonton, AB – The UFV Cascades dropped a three-set decision to the U SPORTS no. 1 ranked Alberta Golden Bears on Friday. With set scores of 25-8, 25-15, and 25-23 the Golden Bears improve to 10-1 on the year, while UFV drops to 2-9 so far.

Alberta ran away with the opening set going up 20-7, before finishing it off 25-8.

The Golden Bears continued that form into the second, as they took an 11-3 lead early, before coasting to a 25-15 set win.

UFV battled back in the third, as they went blow for blow with the Golden Bears, but with the score level at 23 Alberta found kills from Braedon Friesen and Isaac Heslinga to close out the match 25-23.

Friesen led the Golden Bears with 12 kills in the match, while Jordan Canham had 11, and Cam Kern added 37 assists.

Nimo Benne provided nine kills for UFV, while Caleb Kastelein had six, and Max Paddock had 19 assists.

“Everybody had a rough night tonight,” noted UFV head coach Nathan Bennett.

“We are playing the best team in the country, and they are the best team in the country for a reason. Our side needs to be better from the start.”

The two teams face off again on Saturday at 4 p.m. (PT), as the Cascades close out their fall semester schedule.