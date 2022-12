Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) For the second consecutive day, Chilliwack had record cold temperatures. .

December 2, 2022 – -2.4 C , 9.8 C below normal. (Previous record low max a snowy -2.0 C in 1980 & a snowy-1.0 C in 1985. Also record cold mean for December 2/22 at -5.55 C ,10.05 C below normal. The previous record low mean -4.2 C in 1897.

There will be a breeze for the Saturday night Rotary Xmas Parade do dress for it!