Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run – Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Hope & Agassiz – Sunday December 4

Hope/Agassiz – Christmas Light Parade is coming to Hope and Agassiz this year.

The FVO – Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years parade in Chilliwack to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles throughout Hope and Agassiz.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome. Come out and join us or find a spot along the route to watch the vehicles.

Mapped route and turn by turn direction posted will be posted soon.

Vehicles and drivers are meeting Sunday December 4 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) at Esso/Ricky’s Restaurant/Truck Stop @ 19700 Klassen Rd, Hope (just off Hwy 1)

Ending at Village Square (Subway) @ 1824 Hwy 9, Agassiz