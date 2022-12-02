FV Health Care Fundraiser “It’s A Wonderful Breakfast” Monday December 5 at White Spot Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Grab your toque and scarf, then hop in the car to grab breakfast on your way to work or just because you love breakfast.

Come join Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation for It’s a Wonderful Breakfast.

Don’t miss out on this magical holiday drive-thru event in support of your local hospitals.

December 5th – White Spot in Chilliwack

When you purchase your ticket, you will be asked to select what time you would like to pick up your breakfast.

Various times are available in 30 minute time slots between 7:00am and 9:00am.

Get your tickets here https://www.fvhcf.ca/chilliwackbreakfast/

$15 each or $50 Carload(4 people)