District of Kent Winter Night Lights – Road Closures December 3 and 10

KentBCKentBC reminder of a road closure.

Pioneer Avenue, from the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot to the Remedy RX parking lot, will be closed from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm on December 3rd & 10th for Winter Night Lights.

2022 District of Kent

