DEBUT – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 1, 2022. abbyTV IS ON THE AIR! (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 1, 2022. abbyTV IS ON THE AIR! .
Headline News Most Affecting Abbotsford this Week:
• Abby PD Officer punched in the face at the Offspring Concert
• Coroner’s inquest into the death of a 17-year-old Indigenous male.
• The Abbotsford Winter Jubilee this Saturday
AND
• Robert Bateman’s football team with a date at BC place
We’re thrilled to be ‘soft-launching’ our new internet TV station for Abbotsford with abbyTV News of the Week…news for Abbotsford residents!
abbyTV News of the Week will premier weekly on Thursdays at 6 pm.
Stay tuned for an exciting programming lineup in 2023!
If you have a story you think we should be reporting on, please send us a message. Thanks for watching!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford™