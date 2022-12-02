Abbotsford Canucks Sign Goaltender Jake Kupsky to a PTO

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced that the club has signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to a professional try out agreement.

Kupsky, 27, joins Abbotsford from the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, where he leads the league’s goaltenders in save percentage (.955) and goals-against average (1.15) among netminders with seven or more games played. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month earlier today for the month of November 2022.

The 6’3, 194-pound goaltender is skating in his fourth professional season. He has amassed a 32-26-3 record over 65 career ECHL games, along with seven shutouts, a .914 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.

A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky played four NCAA seasons with Union College and received Third Team All-Star honours by the ECAC conference during his junior year in 2017-18. He was also selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (193rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.