2022 Hope Fire Department Banquet Honorees

Hope – The Hope Fire Department gathered its members for the first time since 2019 for recognition and years of service presentations. During the last few years, the department has faced many challenges including the Atmospheric River Event, the Flood Falls Trail Fire., and COVID-19.

The District of Hope would like to thank its volunteers and paid on call firefighters for their steadfast service to the community.



Among those recognized were Deputy Chief Gord Glendenning (45 years), Retired Firefighter Gary Carter (25 years), Deputy Chief Thomas Cameron (15 years), Battalion Chief Scott Medlock (10 years), Battalion Chief Nolan Lothian (10 years), Lieutenant David Hick (5 years), and Firefighter Monica Cummins (5 years).