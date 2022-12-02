2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners Including One on Chilliwack River

Fraser Valley – The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has announced their 2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners.

Thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to the winners, who each receive a share of the $1,575 in cash prizes.

The Instagram account @freshwaterfisheriesbc

This includes one on the Chilliwack River:

Luck on the Lake

1st Place: Jordon Conway

2nd Place: Anita Vibe

3rd Place: Jenny Liefke



Fishing Buddies

1st Place: Katherine Mulski

2nd Place: Samir Das

3rd Place: Diane Killman



First Catch

1st Place: Scotti Griffin

2nd Place: Glenn Gerbrandt

3rd Place: Daniel Kriss

View the Winning Photos here