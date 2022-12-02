2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners Including One on Chilliwack River

Fraser Valley – The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has announced their 2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners.
Thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to the winners, who each receive a share of the $1,575 in cash prizes.
The Instagram account @freshwaterfisheriesbc
This includes one on the Chilliwack River:
|Luck on the Lake
1st Place: Jordon Conway
2nd Place: Anita Vibe
3rd Place: Jenny Liefke
Fishing Buddies
1st Place: Katherine Mulski
2nd Place: Samir Das
3rd Place: Diane Killman
First Catch
1st Place: Scotti Griffin
2nd Place: Glenn Gerbrandt
3rd Place: Daniel Kriss