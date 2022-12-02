Skip to content

2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners Including One on Chilliwack River

Home
Uncategorized
2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners Including One on Chilliwack River

Fraser Valley – The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has announced their 2022 Go Fish BC Photo Contest Winners.

Thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to the winners, who each receive a share of the $1,575 in cash prizes.

The Instagram account @freshwaterfisheriesbc

This includes one on the Chilliwack River:

Luck on the Lake
1st Place: Jordon Conway
2nd Place: Anita Vibe
3rd Place: Jenny Liefke 

Fishing Buddies
1st Place: Katherine Mulski
2nd Place: Samir Das
3rd Place: Diane Killman

First Catch
1st Place: Scotti Griffin
2nd Place: Glenn Gerbrandt
3rd Place: Daniel Kriss

View the Winning Photos here


1st Place:  Scotti Griffin. “First male steelhead, Chilliwack River.”

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts