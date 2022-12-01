Someone Stole a Steal Skid Steer (Bobcat) from ASU at the Old CFB Chilliwack Site

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating the theft of a skid steer, or bobcat machine, from the ASU or Area Support Unit that is located at the now decommisioned Canadian Forces Base in Chilliwack.

RCMP and Canadian Military Police are certain this theft of heavy machinery happened off Anglers Boulevard (Peach Park) between Saturday night, Nov. 26, or early Sunday morning, Nov. 27.

Social media lit up after a posting that showed a section of the perimeter fence belonging to the military base was apparently cut.

Now that Military Police are involved, the RCMP files has been moved to them, this according to RCMP Sgt Krysta Vrolyk.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact ASU Chilliwack or RCMP.