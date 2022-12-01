Cultus Lake Park, Cultus Lake Community School Collaborating on the Holiday Angel Tree

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park and the Cultus Lake Community School are collaborating again this year on the Angel Tree initiative to make Christmas extra special for families in the community.



Thirty-six students of the Community School between the ages of 5 and 10, will wake up on Christmas morning to presents hand selected by you!



Participate in making this holiday season brighter for local families! Visit the park office Monday to Friday or email amanda.nadeau@cultuslake.bc.ca to register as a sponsor.



All gifts must be new, unwrapped and delivered to the park office no later than December 12.



If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Nadeau, Administrative Assistant, Communications & Events Coordinator at amanda.nadeau@cultuslake.bc.ca.