Chilliwack First Responders – First Ever Emergency Services Food Drive – December 3, 10, and 17

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP, the Chilliwack Fire Department and Chilliwack Search and Rescue are teaming up for the first ever community-based Emergency Services Food Drive.

On Saturday, December 3, 10, and 17, from 10 am to 4 pm, firefighters, police officers and Search and Rescue volunteers will be teaming up with the Salvation Army to raise food and funds for the local food bank. First responders will be stationed outside each of the four Chilliwack Save-On-Foods locations as well as Safeway to accept non-perishable food and monetary donations.

Donations accepted December 3, 10, 17 from 10am to 4 pm at the following locations:

Safeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 45585 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 6014 Vedder Road

Save-On-Foods, 46020 Yale Road

Save-On-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way

With a steady increase in food bank clients being reported this year, the need for donations continues to climb. Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and place it in one of our emergency vehicles. Salvation Army kettles and tap machines will be at each location for those wishing to make monetary donations. For those unable to attend any of the Saturday Food Drive events, donations can also be dropped off anytime Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 at Chilliwack Fire Hall Number One located at 45950 Cheam Avenue, Chilliwack.