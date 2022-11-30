Winter Harp Returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with Beloved Celtic and Medieval Carols on December 14

Chilliwack – Winter Harp returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with beloved Celtic and medieval carols on Wednesday December 14. Glorious music and song combine with festive stories to warm your heart and wrap you in the Christmas spirit, in an unforgettable evening that you do not want to miss!

Winter Harp’s ensemble has been renowned for delivering jaw-dropping performances, led by outstanding musicians and singers, clad in breathtaking attire. Performing a collection of songs ranging from familiar carols to medieval and Celtic music, Winter Harp will captures the joyful spirit of the season. Magical backdrops of cathedrals and snow set the stage for classical harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, violin, fiddle, and an assortment of beautiful ancient and rare instruments ⁠— including the bass psaltery, the organistrum, hurdy-gurdy, and the Swedish nyckelharpa.

The costumes, designed by Lori and sewn by a dedicated dressmaker, pair with backdrops that are the culmination of months of design and detailed work. Everything comes to life in the gentle glow of candles onstage, creating a breath-taking pre-Raphaelite diorama and transporting audiences into the memories of Christmas past.

This is a journey into the heart of Christmas ⁠— a place of joy, hope and light. Make sure not to miss the wonders of Winter Harp and get your tickets before they sell out!

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 14 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Winter Harp is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.