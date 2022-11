Fraser Valley (E-Comm 911) –TELUS advises maintenance affecting landline service in City of Chilliwack, #Sardis and City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley is scheduled for November 30 to December 1, from 11pm–6am.

If you have a life-threatening emergency during this time, use a cellphone to dial 9-1-1.

If you don’t have cell service, ask a friend for help and/or head to nearest doctor’s office or police/fire services if you’re able.

For more info, please refer to TELUS.