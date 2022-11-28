Preparing for the Cold and Snow to Come on Tuesday and Wednesday

Fraser Valley – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford for strong arctic winds, snow accumulation, sub-zero temperatures and possibilities for freezing rain from Tuesday, November 29 through to Wednesday, November 30.

Be prepared for winter conditions and view the extreme weather safety tips on how to be prepared for snow and ice, strong winds, and cold temperatures.

What You Can Do to Prepare for Snowfall

Everyone should be prepared and know what to do in extreme weather conditions.

Stock up early with a shovel and supply of salt or eco-friendly de-icer

Ensure gutters and storm drains in front of your home are clear of snow, ice, leaves, and other debris, to allow for proper drainage of rain and melted snow, reducing the risk of flooding

Keep an emergency kit and supplies in your home, office, and car

Ensure your vehicle is ready for winter driving

If needed, make alternate arrangements to commute to work, school, or appointments

What you can Do to prepare for Extreme Cold

Winterize your home by insulating walls and attics, caulking, weather stripping doors and windows, and insulating pipes. Learn more about preparing your home for the cold.

Have the BC Hydro number ready (1-800-224-9376) to report an outage, and prepare for an outage before it happens.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your house knows how to use them.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Prepare your vehicle by getting it ready for winter and keeping it in good repair, learning about safe winter driving, adding emergency supplies to your vehicle, and keeping your gas tank at least half full.

Visit www.abbotsford.ca/weather for all extreme weather related safety tips.

