Potential for 10cms of Snow Tuesday Afternoon and Into Wednesday – Road Crews are Prepared

Fraser Valley – As of 5 PM Monday evening, Environment Canada says that for Tuesday, an upper level disturbance will move southwards along the BC coast, leading to a chance of flurries beginning in the afternoon.

A developing area of low pressure following this feature is forecast to reach the south coast on Tuesday night, potentially bringing significant snowfall accumulations to the area.

Overnight on Tuesday, an increasing southeasterly flow will usher in warmer air and a transition from snow to rain is likely some time before Wednesday morning. Areas further inland can expect this transition to be delayed. Parts of the Fraser Valley will have a brief risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning as incoming warm air overrides cold outflows.

There is the potential of 10cms of snow, but that will depend on how fast the weather makes the transition.

You have noticed that stores have stocked up on shovels, gloves and salt. Remember to take it easy if and when you do have to shovel the sidewalk and driveway. Not everyone is in “game shape”.

