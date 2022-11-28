Christmas Gifts Expo – Heritage Park – December 9 to 11

Chilliwack – All About Expos presents the Christmas Gifts Expo at Chilliwack Heritage Park from December 9 to 11.

It’s a market filled with gift ideas, bargains and more with over 250 booths that consist of home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans and local vendors.

Get all your shopping done in one room (250 vendors), and maybe win a little something for yourself in the process! (Anyone bringing non-perishable food items for the Food Bank will be entered into an hourly draw for vendor door prizes.)

Admission is just $5 (cash only at door) Children 5 and under are free and there’s lots of parking.

