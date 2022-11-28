Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Student Art Sale Spectacular… Art from the Heart – December 2 to 4

Chilliwack – With an incredibly diverse selection of classes and open studios, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has become a popular place for aspiring artists to explore their creativity! The student artwork sale returns this holiday season with its tradition of showcasing the extraordinary pieces that the artists produce in The Centre’s art classes and open studios in Art from the Heart!

Not only will fantastic pieces be on display, but they will also be up for sale to the public, creating an incredible exhibit and a source of stunning new one-of-a-kind art pieces to give as gifts or decorate your own home.

“Having a showcase for our students to sell their work is an integral piece of offering art classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre,” explains The Centre’s Arts Programs Manager Trischa Buhler. “Sharing with the community what they have accomplished as artists adds a level of confidence and pride that translates into a desire to keep making art. The Art from the Heart Student art sale exists because we are proud of our artists too.”

The student art sale is the perfect place to find those unique art pieces for yourself or give as a gift this holiday. Every item for sale is a unique piece, showcasing the wondrous results of the many programs happening at The Centre, and you will also be supporting aspiring local artists!

This exhibit is also the perfect opportunity to come and see some of the amazing art class opportunities available at The Centre. From jewellery making to pottery, and painting to photography, the wide range makes for an exciting selection of items on display. Even if you are not in search of a memorable piece of art or gift, the Art from the Heart sale is a great chance to take inspiration and see what kind of artistic opportunities you can experience.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 2 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, December 3 from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, and December 4 from noon to 5:00 pm.