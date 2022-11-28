Charges Laid in 2018 Chilliwack Cold Case Homicide of Kyle Cromarty

Chilliwack – An Alberta man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the 2018 homicide of 27-year old Kyle Cromarty of Chilliwack.

Background: On October 4, 2018, while responding to a call of a man in medical distress in the 46600-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack, BC, officers from the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) located Kyle Cromarty suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Cromarty was transported to the Chilliwack General Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked closely in partnership with the UFVRD’s Chilliwack Detachment, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT File: 2018-1556

UFVRD File: 2018-42957

In March of 2021, the investigation was transferred to IHIT’s Cold Case Unit, a team of experienced investigators who specialize in advancing challenging homicide investigations.

As a result of the strong work done by the initial investigating team in partnership with IHIT’s Cold Case Unit, on November 25, Harry Christensen was arrested in relation to the 2018 murder of Kyle Cromarty and on November 26, a charge of first degree Murder was laid.

As this matter is now before the court, no further comments will be provided by IHIT.