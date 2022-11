Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The schedule for the BC High School Football Championships at BC Place in Vancouver is set for Saturday December 3.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the various competing schools.

AAA: Van College vs GW Graham (7 PM)

AA: Robert Bateman vs John Barsby (4 PM)

Varsity All-Star Game (2 PM)

AAA JV: Van College vs New West (11:45 AM)

AA JV: Vernon vs Windsor (9:30 AM)