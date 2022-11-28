AbbyPD Respond to November 26 Incident – Use of Force Caught On Camera and Posted to Social Media

Abbotsford – In a media release on November 28, AbbyPD Sgt Paul Walker who handles media relations, posted a response to an incident that happened on Saturday Night.

On the evening of November 26th, AbbyPD officers were present at the Offspring Rock Concert at the Abbotsford Centre located at 33800 King Road. After the concert was let out, officers were dealing with a member of the public when an unrelated citizen, who became the subject of the video, began to interfere with the officer’s investigation.

During this time, the man ignored police direction to disengage, but he continued. As a result of the man’s actions, police advised him that he was under arrest for obstruction.

During the arrest, the man continued to be non-compliant, resulting in the officer using force on him, striking him twice in the face before taking him into custody and placing him in handcuffs.



AbbyPD is aware that a video of the arrest has been posted to social media. AbbyPD confirms that this use of force incident is under review being led by the AbbyPD Professional Standards Section and that The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) was notified on Sunday morning.



AbbyPD is committed to obtaining all information which led to the use of force in this situation. Unfortunately, as this incident is under investigation, we cannot provide further comment. However, anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has video is asked to contact the AbbyPD.

AbbyPD File 2022-49281