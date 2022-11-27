Skip to content

Reports of Five More Farms/Properties in Valley Test Positive for Avian Flu

Fraser Valley/Ottawa On November 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed seven commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza between Nov. 16 and 19, 2022.

Six infected farms in Abbotsford and one in Chilliwack were placed under quarantine by the CFIA. The B.C. government has notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius of each of the positive test results.

As this was posted to media outlets, Chilliwack social media lit up with pictures and stories of dead geese at Sardis Park.

On Saturday night November 26, The associate editor for Country Life in BC reported that five more farms in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have tested positive for avian influenza.

From the CFIA website – Status Page (which is at this link):

November 26, 2022BC-IP51
City of Abbotsford		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 26, 2022BC-IP50
City of Chilliwack		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 26, 2022BC-IP49
City of Abbotsford		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 25, 2022BC-IP48
City of Abbotsford		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 25, 2022BC-IP47
City of Abbotsford		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 25, 2022BC-IP46
City of Chilliwack		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
November 24, 2022BC-IP45
City of Abbotsford		commercialpoultryto be determinedto be determined
Country Life in BC – Twitter/Nov 2022
Avian Flu Sardis Park Nov 25/2022

