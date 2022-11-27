Reports of Five More Farms/Properties in Valley Test Positive for Avian Flu

Fraser Valley/Ottawa On November 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed seven commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza between Nov. 16 and 19, 2022.

Six infected farms in Abbotsford and one in Chilliwack were placed under quarantine by the CFIA. The B.C. government has notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius of each of the positive test results.

As this was posted to media outlets, Chilliwack social media lit up with pictures and stories of dead geese at Sardis Park.

On Saturday night November 26, The associate editor for Country Life in BC reported that five more farms in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have tested positive for avian influenza.

From the CFIA website – Status Page (which is at this link):

