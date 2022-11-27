Girls Fly Too, But Not Until 2023

Langley/Abbotsford – After an initial delay courtesy of Transport Canada, check out Girls Fly Too on April 29-30, 2023 at the Abbotsford International Airport

This is the world’s largest diversity outreach event of its kind to inspire female future leaders from shop floor to top floor in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence. Everyone of any age, gender or citizenship is welcome to attend – it’s free. No registration is required to attend, and parking is also FREE ( and at YXX , that is a bonus).

The signature The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! incredible annual events change lives.

Originall scheduled for October, there were some conditions imposed by Transport Canada that could not be met in time, thus the delay.

Among the many attractions this event is famous for are the hundreds of free flights for female first-time fliers! The first flight experience is so incredibly amazing. It’s often the catalyst that is needed to inspire interest in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) based fields.

http://www.girlsfly2.ca/