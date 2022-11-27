G W Graham Grizzlies Punch Ticket to BC AAA High School Football Final Against Vancouver College (VIDEO)

Vancouver/BC Place – A 4th quarter offensive explosion and a strong defensive effort secures a spot in the @BCHSFB AAA Championship Game at @BCPlace for the GW Graham Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies beat St Thomas Moore 27-10 in the first semi final game on Saturday November 26.
They will face the winner of the other semi-final – Vancouver College. VC blew out Carson Graham 41-20.
That AAA final is Saturday December 3 at BC Place.
Video and Picture Courtesy Jilly McCaughan/Shelley Page/BCHSS
You can review the game feed here: