G W Graham Grizzlies Punch Ticket to BC AAA High School Football Final Against Vancouver College (VIDEO)

Vancouver/BC Place – A 4th quarter offensive explosion and a strong defensive effort secures a spot in the @BCHSFB AAA Championship Game at @BCPlace for the GW Graham Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies beat St Thomas Moore 27-10 in the first semi final game on Saturday November 26.

They will face the winner of the other semi-final – Vancouver College. VC blew out Carson Graham 41-20.

That AAA final is Saturday December 3 at BC Place.

Video and Picture Courtesy Jilly McCaughan/Shelley Page/BCHSS

Shelley Page/Facebook/Instagram,/Nov 26, 2022

G W Graham Grizzlies Punch Ticket to BC AAA High School Football Final/Nov 26/Jilly McCaughan

