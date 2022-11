Fraser Valley – At the first meeting since the 2022 Municipal Elections, the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District, Chilliwack City Councilor Jason Lum was returned as Board Chair and also acclaimed was Abbotsford Council Patricia Ross as Vice Chair.

Also returning are Chair of FVRD Hospital board, Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger and acting chair is Mission Mayor Paul Horn.

https://www.fvrd.ca/