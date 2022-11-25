ICYMI – 2022 Rotary Christmas Show! Presented by Prospera Credit Union (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Prospera Credit Union Proudly Presents…

THE 2022 ROTARY CHRISTMAS SHOW!

Music, Comedy, Drama & Dance, all from the comfort of your SmartTV or Mobile Device!

We’d like to acknowledge all the Artists & Contributors in this year’s program and all the wonderful holiday treats they have in store for you! It’s a LOT of holiday fun…with a special appearance by a lovely septuagenarian in a bright red suit!

SPECIAL THANKS to our OUTSTANDING partners for this program, without which it would not be possible:

PRESENTING: Prospera Credit Union

GOLD: Chilliwack Volkswagen

SILVER BELLS: Chilliwack Family Dentistry, Danielle Beausoleil, Rogers Food Ltd.

TOY SOLDIERS: HUB International, Kal Tire Eagleridge Landing, King’s Music

MEDIA: The Chilliwack Progress, 98.3 Star FM, 89.5 JR Country

STAY TUNED NEXT DECEMBER 3, 5:00 PM for chillTV’s livestream of the 2022 Rotary Christmas Parade, sponsored by the City of Chilliwack and presented by Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports!

PS…if your going to the parade, bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Salvation Army.

Thank you for watching and MERRY CHRISTMAS, from chillTV!

