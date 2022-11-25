Cultus Lake Park Board Approves Free Horse and Buggy Rides for Church Christmas Concert December 16, Parking by Donation for Christmas Lights Event November 26

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board Regular Meeting was held November 23, 2022 in the Cultus Lake Park Office Boardroom.

Staff compiled a summary of the agenda items presented to the Board and the corresponding motions in the link below: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/Cultus-Lake-Park-Board…

This includes the motions that were carried:

Cultus Christmas Lights Saturday November 26 – Commissioner Appointments to Collect Parking by Donation

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board request appointments of Board Commissioners to accept donations for parking at the Cultus Lake Christmas Special Event on November 26, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Cultus Lake Memorial Church – Christmas Concert

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the use of a horse and buggy to allow free rides along the waterfront section and through Main Beach pathways;

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the use of a trailer to be parked at the Lease Lot of the Church to serve hot drinks provided that the office receives a letter of approval from the leaseholder and that the required permits are obtained;

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board supports members of the Cultus Lake Fire Department to

participate by having two fire trucks on site offering free public education; andTHAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the event by allowing those that wish to attend to park in lot B for free for the duration of the Christmas Concert.

DFO Proposed Cultus Lake Laboratory Sanitary Sewer Upgrade at Columbia Valley Highway

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board receive the DFO Proposed Cultus Lake Laboratory Sanitary Sewer Upgrade at Columbia Valley Highway; and

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board confirms its approval for the City of Chilliwack to grant the Department of Fisheries (“DFO”), a temporary licence for construction over the City of Chilliwack’s property having its Parcel Identifier Number 000-823-198 in order to facilitate the construction of

the new sanitary sewer main by DFO and support the continued discussions and coordination with the DFO, FVRD, MOTI and City of Chilliwack to finalize the Land Tenure agreements required for the final completion and tie-ins of the sanitary sewer upgrade; and

THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board approve the Chief Administrative Officer or designate to draft a letter of approval and support for the “temporary licence for construction” and continued coordination with the DFO and associated regulatory bodies.