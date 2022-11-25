Cultus Lake Christmas at Main Beach on Saturday, November 26 from 4 to 9PM

Cultus Lake – When the lake lights up! the 2022 Cultus Lake Christmas is at Main Beach on Saturday, November 26 from 4 to 9PM.

The Community Events and Engagement Committee presents Cultus Lake Christmas.

Take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, shop the local artisan vendors, and sip hot cocoa! The Christmas light display will illuminate at 4PM turning Cultus Lake Park into a winter wonderland!

The Cultus Lake Fire Department will be roasting marshmallows for guests while you listen to your favourite Christmas tunes. Don’t forget to drop off your colouring contest pages at Santa’s tent! More details on this to come.

Support the Salvation Army Food Bank by bringing your non-perishable and essential goods to the event.

Parking will be by donation to the Community Events and Engagement Committee.