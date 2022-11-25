BC High School Football Playoffs at BC Place – Saturday November 26 – Grizzlies Play at 4PM

Vancouver – BC Place is proud to host the 2022 BC High School Football Championships this fall. The event is an incredible, inspirational opportunity for young football talent to compete on the same stage as their sporting heroes.

Visit bchighschoolfootball.com for ticket information.

November 26:

8 am: Doors open

9 am: St. Thomas More vs. Vancouver College (Grade 8 Championship)

11 am: College Heights vs. Robert Bateman (‘AA’ Semi-Final)

1:30 pm: John Barsby vs. Vernon (‘AA’ Semi-Final)

4 pm: G.W. Graham vs. St. Thomas More (‘AAA’ Semi-Final)

7 pm: Carson Graham vs. Vancouver College (‘AAA’ Semi-Final)

December 3:

8:30 am: Doors open

Guest Reminders: