BC High School Football Playoffs at BC Place – Saturday November 26 – Grizzlies Play at 4PM

Vancouver – BC Place is proud to host the 2022 BC High School Football Championships this fall. The event is an incredible, inspirational opportunity for young football talent to compete on the same stage as their sporting heroes.
Visit bchighschoolfootball.com for ticket information.
November 26:
8 am: Doors open
9 am: St. Thomas More vs. Vancouver College (Grade 8 Championship)
11 am: College Heights vs. Robert Bateman (‘AA’ Semi-Final)
1:30 pm: John Barsby vs. Vernon (‘AA’ Semi-Final)
4 pm: G.W. Graham vs. St. Thomas More (‘AAA’ Semi-Final)
7 pm: Carson Graham vs. Vancouver College (‘AAA’ Semi-Final)
December 3:
8:30 am: Doors open
Guest Reminders:
- Entry is through Gate A, near Robson Street & Beatty Street. Please get a handstamp for in-and-out privileges throughout the event.
- Bags are discouraged. All bags entering the stadium will be inspected. Click here to see what items are prohibited.
- Dress for cool temperatures. BC Place is considered an “open-air” stadium whether the roof is open or closed. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly, based on the temperature outdoors.
- Food and beverage available. Visit the Poutinerie, Lions Gate Grill, the Snack Shack, and Lemon Heaven for the classic fan favourites. Outside food and beverage not permitted.
- Cashless transactions only. A cash-to-card system will be available at Section 214 to accommodate guests who may only have cash and no digital forms of payment.