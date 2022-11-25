Agriculture Ministry Acknowledged Avian Flu Outbreak at Chilliwack’s Sardis Park

Fraser Valley – On November 21, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed seven commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza between Nov. 16 and 19, 2022.

Six infected farms in Abbotsford and one in Chilliwack have been placed under quarantine by the CFIA. The B.C. government has notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius of each of the positive test results.

The original FVN story is here.

As this was posted to media outlets, Chilliwack social media lit up with pictures and stories of dead geese at Sardis Park.

The Ministry of Agriculture has released a statement regarding the park and the clean up efforts:

There is an active avian influenza virus outbreak in this area/park. Dead waterfowl are being found in the park and are being regularly removed by animal control officers. The risk of avian influenza to people and companion animals (such as dogs and cats) is low. However, the virus can be transported on footwear and pets’ feet to other locations and potentially infect domestic poultry, pet birds or wild birds in other locations. Avian influenza causes significant impact on poultry farms and to other birds (pet birds and wild birds) and we all need to do our part to minimize transmission of the virus.

Dead birds may also carry other diseases that can impact companion animals or people.

Please follow these steps:

Stay away from the park if you have contact with poultry or birds Keep your animal(s) on leash at all times when in the park and away from waterfowl habitat

(such as water and water’s edge, and areas contaminated by bird droppings) Clean and dry footwear and your pet’s feet and wet fur after visiting the park Do not pick up or allow your pet contact with dead bird carcasses

Avian Flu Sardis Park Nov 25/2022