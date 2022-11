Fraser Valley – As the GW Graham Senior Varsity Football team gets ready for their AAA semi final against St. Thomas More Knights this Saturday (November 26) at BC Place Stadium, there are more accolades.

Congratulations are in order to four Grizzlies that are named BCHSS Provincial All Stars.

Vincent Braunauer- Defense

Lucas Feaver – Quarterback

Brody Munro – Offense

Tyson Orregaard – Receiver

Thanks to JT Hew and Amber Mckay for the photos.