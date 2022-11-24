Farewell Hemingway’s Books in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – It has been an Abbotsford landmark since 1989.

After 33 years, Dave Kyle, the owner of Hemingway’s Books announced the inevitable news to social media.

They will disappear from the landscape in the new year.

Not only was it a great place for used books, but in the heyday of records and CD’s, Hemingway’s was THE PLACE to find the rare used vinyl and Compact Discs.

Just ask FVN’s News Director Don Lehn, who spent a few paychecks there (back when he worked in the Newsroom of the old Radio Max).

Kyle’s website statement:

After 33 years, Hemingways will be closing. Our lease ends on January 31st, but we need 2-3 weeks to remove shelves and displays so our final sale date is tentatively January 14th, 2023.

We have attempted to sell the business and we thought we had a buyer ready to take over but they pulled out November 21st. Rising rents, co-vid complications and a massive re-imagining of the Downtown Abbotsford neighbourhood all contributed to our close.

To all our thousands of loyal customers we sadly must bid farewell. We look forward to saying goodbye in person to many of you as these final weeks play out. We hope to make our last Xmas season a memorable one.

On behalf of Corey Holden and Liam Audet and myself:

Many thanks Abbotsford!!

From Instagram hemibooks:

GOING OUT OF BUSINESS



The rumors are true… the bad news is that we will be closing our doors on Jan. 14, the good news is that everything in store is on sale for 20% off!



This also means we will not be doing anymore buying. And if you have any store credit or gift cards, be sure to use them up ASAP. Apologies for the inconvenience.