District 1881 Block Party – Opening of Thunderbird Lane – Saturday November 26 – 5 to 9 PM

Chilliwack – Join District 1881 along with The Offy Bistro, Bench Jewellery, CoLab 1881, Chilliwack Shop & Fortitude Wine Bar for a block party in celebration of the opening of Thunderbird Lane.



Enjoy drinks, nibbles and music by Taysey at CoLab 1881

• Hot chocolate and 10% off select merch at the Chilliwack Shop

• Meet the goldsmith of Bench Jewellery

• Check out the vibe at The Offy

• Pop into Fortitude for a complimentary 2oz pour of sparkling wine.



Saturday, November 26, 5-9 pm – 201-45925 Thunderbird Lane