UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Respond to Early Wednesday Morning Weapons Call – Nearby School Under Short Period Hold and Secure

Chilliwack – Atound 8:15AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2002, Chilliwack RCMP were called to a residence located in the 46100 block of Cleveland Avenue for a weapons related call involving an individual in medical distress.

Police arrived on scene to discover a male suffering an extensive wound which required emergency medical attention. Emergency responders including BC Ambulance paramedics provided the individual with medical care before transferring him to hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators remain on scene but do not believe that there is any risk to the public.

Due to the proximity of this residence to a Chilliwack Central Elementary school, the school was placed on hold and secure for a brief period while investigators were attempting to determine what happened.

This incident remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP General Investigative Support Team.