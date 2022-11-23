Chilliwack’s Operation Red Nose Starts Friday November 25 to December 31

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Restorative Justice will once again take to the streets for the holiday party season with Operation Red Nose.

Cancelled over the past two years due to the pandemic, Volunteers start each night at the headquarters at the Griffin Security Office, 9300 Nowell Street, where they provide training and food. About 10 to 20 teams will be on call from 8:30 pm to 3:00 am every Friday and Saturday night from November 25 to December 31 (Except December 23, 24, and 30).

​Bring a couple of friends to volunteer as a driver team. Volunteering with Operation Red Nose helps keep our roads safe and raises funds for Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

Website information is here.