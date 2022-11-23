AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit Seizes Guns and Drugs – Investigation Started In July and Ended In November – Connected To Gang Activity

Abbotsford/Surrey – In July of this year, the Abbotsford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) initiated a drug trafficking investigation into the numerous Abbotsford overdose deaths connected to a known drug trafficking operation within our city. DEU investigators were able to identify and target the suppliers and street-level dealers of this operation.

On November 10th, 2022, DEU investigators, with the assistance of the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Patrol, Forensics Identification Service (FIS), The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), executed two Controlled Drugs & Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants at two residents within Abbotsford and Surrey.

Three men in their twenties were arrested and released pending further investigation. During the search of the residences, 1.3 Kilograms of combined Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine were seized. A street value of approx. $200,000. Additionally, three handguns, two of which contained suppressors, and $90,000 of cash were seized.

“All three males arrested in this investigation are Abbotsford residents associated with the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict (LMGC). DEU will continue to target known members or associates of the LMGC who operate and sell fentanyl within Abbotsford, leading to overdose deaths within our community,” says Sergeant Mike Hanninen.