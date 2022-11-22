Spartan Swim Club 2022/23 – Winter and Spring Break Schedule

Chilliwack – Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack has released their 2022/23 Winter and Spring Break schedule:

Christmas Schedule:

All Cheam Centre Starter/Beginner and Stroke and Development groups will be done for Christmas break December 16th though January 1st. Regular scheduling will resume January 2nd, 2023.

Pre-Yellow, Yellow, Bronze, Sliver and Gold swim groups at the Landing Centre will swim regular scheduling until December 24th.

There will be no swimming from December 25th – January 1st 2023.

Pre-Yellow swimmers from the Cheam Centre are welcome to swim with the Landing Centre group December 19th, 21st and 23rd from 4-5:00pm.

All groups will resume regular scheduling January 2nd 2023

Spring Break Schedule:

No Swimming for any Cheam or Landing group March 20-24th, 2023

Only athletes going to Trials will train.