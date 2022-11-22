Chilliwack Centre of Excellence Paddling Club AGM – Saturday November 26

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Centre of Excellence CCE Paddling Club Annual General Meeting is Saturday November 26 at Saturday Nov 26th 5.00pm Community of Christ Church – 9845 Carlton Street Chilliwack (right by Little Mountain School just off Yale Road).

Register using this link: https://chilliwackcentreofexcellence.sportical.com/…/5801

Tis is where you can find out what CCE Paddling Club has been up to over the last season and what’s in store for next year.

Volunteers are needed for the organization

.