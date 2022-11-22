AbbyPD Hosting Its “Carol for Kids” Toy Drive Until December 3

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is hosting its “Carol for Kids” Toy Drive! Please consider bringing an unwrapped toy to the lobby of AbbyPD’s main police building on Justice Way until December 3rd. All toys collected will be delivered to Archway Community Services Toys for Tots. Every child dropping off a toy with their family will receive a pair of our official AbbyPD sunglasses from our front counter staff.



In 2020 with support from the Abbotsford Police Foundation, the AbbyPD completed the restoration of its vintage police cruiser named “Carol” in loving memory of retired Inspector Carol Powell, who was lost too soon. Carol and her husband Mike were huge community supporters and loved giving back.



Carol and Mike would dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus each year, visiting local schools and hospitals to spread Christmas cheer.