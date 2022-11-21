Ticket Info for GW Graham Grizzlies vs St. Thomas More Knights – Saturday November 24 AAA High School Football Semi Final at BC Place

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Tickets are available for the AAA High School Semi Final between GW Graham Grizzlies vs St. Thomas More Knights at BC Place Stadium on Saturday November 24.

Ian Parksi is your contact person through Facebook.

If you are interested in buying tickets, Ian can get them for $20 each on Monday, just let him know and etransfer him. They are $25 at the door.

BC Place FAN ENTRANCE – GATE “A” TERRY FOX PLAZA

ADMISSION PRICES

Admission Fee $25.00

Seniors/Students $20.00

12 and under Free