Sardis Secondary School Swimmers With Strong Showing At Weekend Provincials in Richmond

Sardis Secondary School – Putting out the congratulations to Sardis Secondary School swimmers Charlie Caranoo, Kayla Drew, Anelieke Hart, Sydney Levesque, Jed McCracken, Maya Montgomery, Audrey Penner, Isaiah Trites, Bronwen Wheeler and Owen Woodruff who all swam hard and represented Sardis well at a weekend meet at Richmond’s Watermainia.

Kudos to Dave Shappard, the Aquatics Sports Coordinator at Sardis for the pictures.

Sardis Secondary/Easter Valley Athletics/Nov 2022

Strong showings by Thomas Caruso (Grade 12) who brought home 3 medals (2 silver and 1 bronze) and Brooklyn Pickford (Grade 12) who brought home a gold.

Huge victories for Grade 9 Lucas Van Herk who came away from the Championships with 4 medals (1 bronze, 2 silver, and 1 gold medal).

This team also received 3 Banner Wins at the Eastern Valley Athletics Association Meet in October – Junior Girls, Junior Boys and Overall Team Champions.

The Swim Team went to the Provincials with their aim set high.