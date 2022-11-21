Chillliwack Fire – Arson to Vehicle, Damaging Watson Road Towhnhouse

Chilliwack – Early Monday morning ( November 21 @3:20AM), local residents were awakened to the sounds of a vehicle fire in a townhouse complex in the 45000 block of Watson Road and quickly called 911.

18 Firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4. On arrival, fire crews confirmed that there was a working vehicle fire in an open parking lot within a 3 storey multi-tenant residential townhouse complex. The fire from the vehicle extended to the exterior of a townhouse unit. Crews quickly establishing a water supply, while residents in the complex were trying to fight the fire with garden hoses.

As fire crews were working to extinguish the fire on the exterior, occupants were still inside the townhouse unit, another team of firefighters quickly entered the unit and assisted with evacuation. The occupants did sustain smoke inhalation and were transported to Chilliwack General Hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service for further observation.

There were no firefighter injuries and occupants in the townhouse complex were allowed to go back into their units shortly after the fire was extinguished.

This fire appears deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca