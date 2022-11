Las Vegas/Chilliwack/Mission – Congratulations to Chilliwack’s Justin Gallant and tuner Nick Duda for winning the X275 at the Street Car Super Nationals Las Vegas.

Kudos to sponsors:

On-Point Performance and Automotive

Horsepower Solutions

West Coast Pro Modifieds

Mission Raceway Park

From Jessica Armstrong OF Mission Raceway: Justin was in a bad crash there last year. The car was completely rebuilt and obviously things went way better for him. Both of the fastest 275 cars on the west coast belong to Chilliwack.

More to come.