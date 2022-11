Chilliwack – Chilliwack Métis Association extends an open invitation to their Christmsa potluck on December 10.

Note that this will be at the Scout’s Hall on Fairfield Island and not at the Metis House at Stolo on Vedder.

If you can, please bring a side dish or dessert to feed five people.

You are asked to RSVP so organizers have a head count. Email cmasecretary@hotmail.com