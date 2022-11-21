Chiefs AJ Lacroix Up For BCHL All-Star Fan Vote

Chilliwack – The BCHL announced Monday morning that AJ Lacroix is in the running to join his teammate Abram Wiebe for the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament happening in January in Penticton.

Last week, the league revealed the initial 18 skaters, but four goalies and six more skaters are needed to complete the rosters.

Lacroix, a recent Michigan State commit, sits second in team scoring. In 18 games played, the 17-year-old has 6 goals and 10 assists.

Chilliwack Chiefs can begin voting every day from now until Friday, November 25th at 4 pm.

Visit bchl.ca/fanvote to begin voting!