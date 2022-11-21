Canadian Country Icon Lisa Brokop and a Night of Christmas Music – Chilliwack Cultural Centre December 10 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Lisa Brokop’s journey has taken her from her home in Surrey, British Columbia, to reside in Nashville, Tennessee, but on December 10, this Canadian country music star will be making a return to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with Lisa Brokop’s Classic Country Christmas. With her soothing voice and Christmas cheer, Lisa will show you why she is one of the most endearing musicians, in a concert that celebrates all the joys of the holiday season!

Through the years, Lisa has collected holiday songs that mean the most to her and now she’ll be sharing them all with you. This intimate solo concert will feature Christmas classics as sung by Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, and Barbara Mandrell. The evening will also include hits from Lisa’s award-winning albums Better Off Broken, Wildflower, and Take That.

Lisa has spent more than twenty years performing in the spotlight. A gifted singer-songwriter, she is one of the most nominated and award-winning female vocalists in Canadian country music history. She has built her reputation as not only a fantastic performer but also as a charismatic personality that loves to connect with her fans through the honesty of her music. Her relationship with her fans is something that she believes is what’s allowed her to have such an enduring career and coming back to Canada to celebrate will always be important to her.

“I’m a proud Canadian, no doubt about that, and I always love coming back to the Fraser Valley,” says Lisa. “Of course, I get to see my family and the crowd is always full of familiar faces. I never know what blast from the past is gonna appear when I’m close to home, and I can’t wait to play at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre again.”

Lisa Brokop’s Classic Country Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Lisa Brokop’s Classic Country Christmas is generously sponsored by: 89.5 JR Country, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.