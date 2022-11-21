BC Wide Warrant for Ronald Karlson – Last Seen in Merritt

Merritt – Merritt RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted on a BC wide warrant, Mr. Ronald Gerald James Karlson.

On November 15, 2022, a Warrant for Arrest was issued for Mr. Karlson as it is alleged he contravened his release order. He was last seen in Merritt on November 14, 2022.

Mr. Karlson is described as:

Indigenous man;

5 feet 9 inches tall (175cm);

Approximately 160 pounds (73kg);

Black hair;

Brown eyes;

Crown tattoo on the left side of his neck.

“Mr. Karlson is currently on a conditions, which include not to be within a 5 kilometer radius of the City of Merritt”, says Cst. Jon Puterbough. “If you see him in our community, please do not approach him and call 911 immediately”.

If you have information about Mr. Karlson’s whereabouts, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.