Abbotsford Restorative Justice and UFV Co-Hosting Screening of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” – Thursday, November 24

Abbotsford – For Restorative Justice week (November 20 – 26) this year Abbotsford Restorative Justice will be co-hosting a screening of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” with the Peace and Reconciliation Centre at UFV Abbotsford. The screening will take place on Thursday, November 24th at 5:30-8:30pm in the lecture theatre (room B101) at the University of the Fraser Valley. Following the screening of the 80 minute documentary, there will be a panel discussion featuring guests who appear in the film itself.



The screening of the film is meant to generate discussion around the issue of homelessness and the opioid crisis. Among the principles of restorative justice is the belief that community conflict is best approached by bringing all parties involved to the table for facilitated dialogue that encourages understanding and works toward shared outcomes, accountability, and advocacy.