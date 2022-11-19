Spartan Foundation’s 14th Annual Complete Champions Corporate Reception Fundraiser Raised $838K for TWU Students

Langley – The Spartan Foundation’s 14th Annual Complete Champions Corporate Reception fundraising event, presented by Nicola Wealth, raised $838,000 for Trinity Western University Spartan student-athletes.

The event, which was on Nov. 4, featured guest speaker Sue Semrau, who spent 24 years as the head coach for Florida State University’s women’s basketball team before recently retiring. Current TWU men’s rugby star Tamilore Awonusi also spoke about his experience coming to TWU and being Spartan, while women’s track and field and cross country alum Alison Jackson took to the stage to talk about the impact being a Spartan made on her life and how it helped her in her now prominent cycling career.

“On behalf of our entire department, our athletes and coaches, we could not be more grateful for the support of our Spartan family through the Complete Champions Reception,” said Jeff Gamache, TWU Director of Athletics. “Your generosity continues to inspire us in our pursuit of faithful stewardship and excellence to the glory of God. We are so thankful for everyone who attended this incredible event and everyone who generously donated to support our Spartan student-athletes.”

This corporate event is hosted annually by the Spartan Foundation, whose purpose is entirely focused on raising funds for the TWU Spartans Athletics program and the Complete Champion Approach™ with the intention to impact student-athlete lives.

Thanks to a record-high day-of giving, which saw nearly $500,000 donated on the day and over the weekend, the reception raised more than $800,000 for the second year in a row.

“We were so excited to be able to host this event both in-person and via livestream,” said Steve Scholz, Executive Director of the Spartan Foundation. “This event continues to grow and gain momentum each year to help the teams, coaches and athletes. We feel extremely blessed by the support from our corporate partners, team families, team supporters and donors who contributed to our matching fund, as well as those who donated during the event. It is exciting to invest and help student-athletes grow and develop today as they will be our future leaders.”

If you missed the live event, you can view the recording here.

Thanks to all the COMPLETE CHAMPIONS RECEPTION SPONSORS:

Presenting Sponsor: Nicola Wealth

Diamond Sponsors: GLC Solutions, Janzen Insurance

Gold Sponsors: Avisar CPA, BC Greenhouse Builders, Coca-Cola, Guardian Angel Consultants, Lawson Lundell LLP, Loewen Kruse CPA, Lux Hyperbarics, Park Ridge Homes, Trading Post Brewing, Valley Commons and Westwoods Contracting Ltd.

Silver Sponsors: Athletes in Action, Centaur Products, Covenant Planning Group, PXL Crosslinked Foam and Site Lines Architecture

Bronze Sponsor: Etegra Services

Table Sponsors: Canex Building Supplies Ltd, Heavy PDG Equipment Ltd. and TWU Global

Special Thanks: Alder West Poultry, Allan Skidmore Family Foundation, Bernie Scholz-Macdonald Realty, Beyer Brown Associates, Butterley Family Foundation, DO Philanthropy Inc., GLC Solutions, Joyful Living Joyful Giving Foundation, Lagniappe Foundation, Orange Room Services, South Grove Farms, and Thomas & Lorraine Skidmore Family

Thanks to their Year-Long Partners: Athletes in Action, Chase Office Interiors, Coca Cola, Flowers & Co., GLC Solutions, Janzen Insurance, Kahunaverse Sports, Langley Events Centre, Sandman Hotel Group, Ten Feet Sports & Entertainment, Trading Post Brewing, University Printers and Valley Commons.